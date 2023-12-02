Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 58,734 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,734 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,675,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Up 3.4 %

CSX stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays cut their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.