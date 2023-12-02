Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,672 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WY opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 87.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,766,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $299,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

