Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $3,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 114,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 62,363 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,450,000 after purchasing an additional 47,607 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $30.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on RingCentral from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In related news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,603.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 282,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

