Cibc World Market Inc. Sells 2,943 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $95.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.66. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $79.20 and a 52 week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.63%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

