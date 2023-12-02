Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 79,247 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,247 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

LXP opened at $9.00 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

