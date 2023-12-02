Graham Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,133,000. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,424,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,205 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 646.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,795,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares during the period. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

NYSE FNF opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 74.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on FNF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fidelity National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Joseph Nolan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,372.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

