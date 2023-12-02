27,693 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 52.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,000.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, Director Thomas L. Monahan bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas bought 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TRU opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.14. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.36.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

