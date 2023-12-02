Graham Capital Management L.P. Invests $2.17 Million in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 537,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,092,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 382.8% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 46,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 36,506 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in TransUnion by 24.7% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 182,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its holdings in TransUnion by 85.4% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America cut shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. Monahan purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.46 per share, for a total transaction of $103,428.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,819.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TRU opened at $60.43 on Friday. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $82.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.81%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

