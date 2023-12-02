Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $94.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.