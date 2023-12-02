Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,043 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 39,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 76,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 0.1 %

MRO opened at $25.45 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at $4,232,811.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

