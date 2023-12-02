Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,232,000 after buying an additional 405,301 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 7.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.13. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $37.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.27%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

