Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,936 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,067 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,419 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $75,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,728 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,240 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,454,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $138.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.40. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.98 and a 52-week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.41. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.09.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

