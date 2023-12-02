12,507 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Purchased by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 13.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR opened at $72.60 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.10.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Further Reading

