Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $970,000 Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,034 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 14.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 20,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 22.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $109.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.92. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.32 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The company had revenue of $27.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 26.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetEase presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

