Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 28.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 406,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,842,000 after acquiring an additional 91,076 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at about $832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 267,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 55,970 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,604,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,566,000 after buying an additional 487,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,131,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after buying an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of AGI stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Desjardins began coverage on Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.