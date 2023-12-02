Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 54.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $14.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $14.95.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Alamos Gold’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

