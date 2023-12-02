14,825 Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of JCI stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 49.50%.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
