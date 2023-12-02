Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Li Auto by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Li Auto in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Li Auto by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Shares of Li Auto stock opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.68. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $47.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.72.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

