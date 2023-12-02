Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $71.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.11.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

