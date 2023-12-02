Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,776 shares of company stock worth $23,452,924. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Alphabet stock opened at $133.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

