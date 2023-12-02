Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Position Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 15.1% in the second quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $145.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $147.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.95.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $596.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

