Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Stake Lowered by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Copa by 54.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CPA opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $78.12 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Copa Announces Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Copa had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $867.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPA. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

