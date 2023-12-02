Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 48 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,702,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $722.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $649.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $645.27. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $397.06 and a 52 week high of $730.98.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $667.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

