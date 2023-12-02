Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 5,123 NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $343.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Monday, October 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE Stock Down 0.7 %

NICE stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $149.54 and a fifty-two week high of $231.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.06.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

