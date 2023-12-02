Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,807 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CHKP opened at $145.83 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHKP

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.