Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,123 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NICE by 122.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 758,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after acquiring an additional 417,277 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 937,758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,647,000 after buying an additional 194,508 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NICE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,889,000 after acquiring an additional 162,164 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,147,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NICE by 354.8% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 196,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after purchasing an additional 153,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $188.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $149.54 and a 1-year high of $231.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.00 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

