Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 4,203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,386,000 after buying an additional 328,336 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,091,000 after acquiring an additional 52,189 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,928,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 419,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIST has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $31.09 on Friday. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.23.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

