Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.09 Million in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,624 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRH. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in CRH by 1,382.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares during the period. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 397,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,175,000 after acquiring an additional 265,100 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of CRH during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in CRH during the second quarter valued at $1,004,000. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.68.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

