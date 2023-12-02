Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cencora by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the first quarter worth $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cencora by 50.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $4,627,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COR stock opened at $204.09 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $205.83. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. Research analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.36.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

