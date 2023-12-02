Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,826 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KT by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 520,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 189,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of KT by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KT by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 45,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in KT by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in KT by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 427,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Get KT alerts:

KT Price Performance

KT stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.73. KT Co. has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KT

About KT

(Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.