3,610 Shares in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stantec by 1,067.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 137.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $75.50 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.92 and a 200 day moving average of $65.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

