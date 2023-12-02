Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.30% of Dada Nexus worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DADA. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 133.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 23.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DADA shares. CLSA initiated coverage on Dada Nexus in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.89.

Dada Nexus Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of Dada Nexus stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $15.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.95.

Dada Nexus Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

