Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 136.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 263,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 152,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 22,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vipshop during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HSBC boosted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vipshop has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.16.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $19.13. The company has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

