23,839 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Bought by Genus Capital Management Inc.

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 28,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

NYSE TME opened at $8.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.63. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

