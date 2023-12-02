Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 1,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sempra from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Sempra from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

Sempra Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $73.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $84.13.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is 55.03%.

Sempra Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

