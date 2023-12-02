Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.10 Million Position in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 180,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 376,680 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 202,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at $746,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAR opened at $5.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

