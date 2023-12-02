Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 508 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 439,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,520,000 after purchasing an additional 13,095 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the last quarter.

FMAT opened at $46.87 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11.

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

