Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

