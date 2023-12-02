Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 370.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,493 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 38,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IHF stock opened at $257.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $250.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.88. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a twelve month low of $240.08 and a twelve month high of $282.37.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.