Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $5.01 Million in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 308,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,009,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.46% of NextGen Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 100,511 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,037 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 420,329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 416,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Stephens cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Up 0.1 %

NXGN stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

