Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,418,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,738,735,000 after acquiring an additional 251,483 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,956,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,124,326,000 after acquiring an additional 803,143 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,384,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,959,437,000 after buying an additional 161,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $665.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $814.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $812.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $784.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $668.00 and a 1 year high of $853.97.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,138 shares of company stock worth $2,575,126. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

