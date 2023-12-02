Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 15,137 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Westlake were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westlake by 155.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,270 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Westlake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 111.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 113.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Westlake news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total transaction of $550,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Westlake stock opened at $132.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.14. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $98.05 and a 12 month high of $138.39.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westlake from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp raised Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Westlake from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Westlake from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westlake from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westlake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

