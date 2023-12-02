Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,149 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $13,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,250,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,718,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,130,000 after purchasing an additional 693,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMCR. TheStreet downgraded Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

