Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $9.38 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after buying an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after buying an additional 6,580,247 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,740,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,573,000 after buying an additional 5,711,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of XOM opened at $102.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $408.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

