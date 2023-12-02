Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Makes New $7.59 Million Investment in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,592,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.27% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,854,000 after purchasing an additional 75,616 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after purchasing an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,743 shares of company stock worth $3,674,930. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $57.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.92. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $67.66.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $180.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. On average, analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

