Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CF Industries worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 14.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

