Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $475,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,320 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after buying an additional 1,477,770 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $221,914,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,596,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler cut Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.21.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $450,457.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,136 shares of company stock worth $655,465 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of ADSK opened at $224.93 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

