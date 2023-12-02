Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Invests $205,000 in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $69,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 281.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,599,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,014 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after purchasing an additional 981,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,685,000 after buying an additional 812,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC stock opened at $23.64 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

