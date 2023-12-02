Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,935 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 4.1% in the second quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $191.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.42.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AXP opened at $173.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.38 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.51%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

