Natixis Acquires 13,082 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 270.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,082 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. BNP Paribas began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.11.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day moving average of $111.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.73 and a 52-week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.84%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

